RPF cop kicks minor sleeping at railway station in Uttar Pradesh; suspended

Ballia (UP): A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has been suspended after a purported video clip showing him kicking a minor at Belthara Road railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district went viral on social media on Sunday. The accused constable was identified as Balinder Singh, said the RPF Varanasi Division of the North Eastern Railway (NER).

The video shows the cop putting his foot on the shoulder of the minor sleeping on the platform floor. The cop then presses on with the minor struggling to move away. While doing so, the cop is seen reprimanding the minor who eventually moves away from the spot. A passerby, it seems, captured the incident on his phone. The video was soon widely shared on social media with netizens criticising the cop for his inhuman behaviour and many demanding his suspension.

"Azamgarh RPF inspectors will probe the matter; meanwhile, the accused cop has been suspended," it said. PRO Ashok Kumar of the Varanasi Division said: "It's not yet confirmed when the incident occurred but a probe is underway in the case.” Last month, a video of a similar nature was shared on social media in which a policeman was seen pouring water on passengers sleeping on a railway platform in Pune.

