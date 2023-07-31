RPF CONSTABLE FIRING ON TRAIN UNCLE OF ASSAILANT SAYS HE WAS MENTALLY UPSET DUE TO FREQUENT TRANSFERS

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): The uncle of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Chetan, who unleashed a fatal attack on board the Mumbai-Jaipur Express train (number 12956), killing four people, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police, on Monday morning, said that he was mentally sick and suffering from depression.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhagwan Singh, the uncle of the RPF constable, said, "He was mentally upset because of frequent transfers. Earlier, Chetan was posted in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Thereafter, he was transferred to Vadodara in Gujarat, again he was shifted to Mumbai. Chetan used to tell me over the phone that he was being transferred frequently. "I told him to keep himself focused on work. I always told him that when he is in service he has to follow his seniors' orders. I always advised Chetan that he cannot disobey their orders."

"Chetan was also not on good terms with ASI, who was killed in the firing. I was surprised to know that when Chetan was mentally depressed then why he was given an important assessment. Why was he allowed to carry a weapon when his state of mind was not good? I feel ashamed of him. It was so disheartening and painful that innocent passengers were killed due to him. It is very disgusting that Chetan belongs to our family from where he imbibed bad Samskara," Singh added.

Speaking about Chetan further, his uncle Bhagwan Singh said that he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mathura. "Chetan underwent MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) of the brain at the Army hospital in Mathura. My younger brother, who is posted in Army took Chetan to the hospital for treatment. Chetan has completed 10-12 years of service in RPF. He got a job on compensatory grounds after the demise of his father. Chetan's father was working in the RPF and he died in 2007. He has two children--a son and a daughter--Chetan's wife has been staying with two children at a rented house in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh."