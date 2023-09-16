Lucknow: In a shocking incident that unfolded in the Railway Colony of Alambagh, Lucknow, five members of a single family, including three children, were found buried under the debris following the collapse of their residence. The calamity occurred on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the community and prompting immediate response from authorities.

The Alambagh police department reported that the unfortunate incident claimed the lives of five individuals from the Chandra family, who had been residing in the ill-fated house. The victims were identified as Satish Chandra (40 years old), Sarojini Devi (35 years old), Harshit (13 years old), Harshita (10 years old), and Ansh (5 years old). All five members of the family were promptly rushed to the hospital, but tragically succumbed to their injuries.

Inspector Alambagh expressed the dire circumstances of the incident, stating, "Five people living in the house were buried under the debris, including three children. Everyone was admitted to the hospital." The house in question was owned by Satish Chandra, who lived there with his wife Sarojini Devi and their three children.

Also read: Bihar Boat Capsized Rescue operation continues in Bagmati river muzaffarpur to find missing

Upon learning of the devastating tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath swiftly responded by offering his condolences to the grieving families of the victims. He took cognizance of the accident and ordered district administration officials to ensure the injured received immediate and proper medical attention. The Chief Minister further extended his well-wishes for the swift recovery of the injured and directed officials to expedite relief efforts at the accident site.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of five lives in the heart-wrenching accident that unfolded in Alambagh Railway Colony. He noted that the house in question was considerably old and highlighted the urgent need to clear the debris to prevent further harm or loss of life.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak promptly engaged with local officials to coordinate rescue and relief operations. He assured the public that the government would spare no effort in extending support to the grieving family members of the victims, acknowledging the immense sorrow and suffering they now face.

Also read: 2 crushed to death in building collapse at Maharashtra's Dombivli; one rescued