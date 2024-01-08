Lalitpur: In a shocking incident, robbers on Sunday night murdered a woman and her one-year-old daughter while her husband was grievously injured in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said. The shocking robbery and double murder took place in Mohalla Chandmari locality in Sadar Kotwali area of the district on Sunday night. Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mushtaq said that the family was sleeping in the house on Sunday night when the robbers barged into the house with the intention of robbery.

When some masked robbers barged into the house, hey started threatening the family with the force of weapons. The miscreants had entered the house with the sole intention of looting. When the family protested to the loot, the robbers murdered the woman and her one-year-old daughter. Apart from this, the husband who came to save his family, was also seriously injured,” said the Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mushtaq.

He said that the robbers fled with the valuables after the double murder. The slain woman has been identified as Manisha (24), while her husband identified as Neeraj Kushwaha (27) was injured in the incident. Sources said that the locals woke up due to the screams of the victims and informed the local police about the incident. Soon after receiving the information, a team from the local police station rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.