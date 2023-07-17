River Yamuna in spate at Uttar Pradesh's Agra; flood reaches Taj Mahal wall

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) : The floodwaters in the Yamuna river, for the first time in the last 45 years, have touched the walls of the iconic Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The alarming rise of water level has marooned the Dussehra Ghat amid concerns that other monuments such as Rambagh, Etmaduddaula, Johri Bagh, and Mehtab Bagh may also be at risk.

The situation has become dire as the Yamuna water has seeped into Mokshadham in Poiyaghat and Tajganj cremation ground, compounding the woes of those performing the last rites of their loved ones. Apprehensions are strong that the water level of the Yamuna River might multiply which might submerge monument like Kailsah Ghat, located in front of the Taj Mahal, and 27 other important memorials in the vicinity.

The Irrigation Department has released a list of flood-prone areas, which includes Nagla Budhi, Amar Vihar, Dayalbagh, Balkeshwar, Jaswant Ki Chhatri, Saraswati Nagar, Radha Nagar, Jeevan Mandi, Krishna Colony, Belanganj, Sakseria Gali, Yamuna Kinara Road, Vedanta Mandir to Fort, Stretchy Bridge, and Chatta Bazar. There is a possibility of flooding in Gokulpura, Kachhpura, Nagla Devjit, Marwari Basti, Moti Mahal, Yamuna Bridge Colony, Katra Wazir Khan, Rambagh Basti, Apsara Talkies, Bhagwati Bagh, Radha Vihar, KK Nagar, Jagdamba Degree College, and other areas.

The floodwaters of the Yamuna River have already reached various villages, settlements, colonies, and roads in the region. Some of the affected areas include Kailash, Tanishq Rajshree Estate Colony, Poiya Ghat, Anurag Nagar, Sikandarpur, Yamuna Bank Stretchy Bridge, and Hathi Ghat. Residents of these vulnerable areas have been advised to evacuate immediately and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The flooding has also caused significant damage to agricultural lands in the region. Around 300 bighas of market, sesame, and vegetable fields belonging to farmers in the Yamuna bank villages of Etmadpur Tehsil and Fatehabad Tehsil have been completely submerged. Reports of crop submergence have also emerged from villages such as Rahnkala, Gadpura, Shishiya, Surera, Poiya, Gijoli, Raipur, Rihawali, Silawali, Dharapura, Idhaun, Madaina, and Vajipura. The threat of drains overflowing due to the floods has further raised concerns among residents.

Authorities and disaster management agencies are working tirelessly to deal with the situation and mitigate the impact of the floods. Efforts are being made to rescue stranded individuals and provide relief to those affected. Evacuation procedures are underway in the most vulnerable areas, and residents are being urged to comply with the instructions given by authorities to ensure their safety.

The situation in Agra and its surrounding regions remains critical as the Yamuna River continues to rise. Adequate measures and immediate assistance are necessary to safeguard lives, protect cultural heritage sites, and minimize the impact on the local population. The government, along with various organizations and community volunteers, are actively involved in relief operations to provide support to those affected by the floods.