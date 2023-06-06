Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer died by suicide at his residence in Gomati Nagar area of the city on Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Sharma. Police said that the retired cop took the extreme step by allegedly shooting himself with his 'licenced revolver'.

According to police officials, Sharma retired from the rank of Director General (DG). In his career, he also served in various other positions. "Upon receiving the information, we reached the spot. We recovered the licenced revolver along with the suicide note from his residence. On the basis of the suicide note, we can say that Sharma, in his seventies, was suffering from depression," they added.

Police officials also said they have recovered the body, which will now be sent for post-mortem. Sharma stayed with his wife and two children at his residence in the Vishalkhand 2 area of Gomati Nagar. "We questioned his family members, who revealed that the former IPS officer, was suffering from a serious illness for a long time and was undergoing treatment for it. He was dejected due to his illness and could have taken the extreme step due to depression," the police officials added. A case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered and an in-depth probe will be conducted into the case, police said.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or call the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.