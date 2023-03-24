Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A 22-year-old retarded youth from the district had gone missing two years back. Later it was learned that he had reached Bangladesh via Kolkata. Subhash (22), a resident of village Nidhinagar Kanda under Kotwali Murtiha of Bahraich, somehow reached Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh via Kolkata.

When his mental condition was not good, the police of Bangladesh got him treated. Later, based on the order of the Metropolitan Magistrate, he was handed over to the Social Welfare Department of Nilfakari district. When a TV cameraman caught sight of him, he wrote a letter to the Dhaka High Commission after getting complete information about the young man and contacted the Superintendent of Police of Bahraich.

With the help of the then Superintendent of Police in Bahraich, the young man came in contact with his family members. The young man's mother was contacted via WhatsApp. Photojournalist Mohammad Samuel Huda made efforts to send the youth to Bahraich. On August 4, Subhash's mother Sunita received a WhatsApp call on her mobile. As soon as she picked up the call, her son who had gone missing two years ago could be seen in the video call.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Irfan Pathan's son dancing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Sunita spoke about her missing son but she could not understand how her son had reached so far. At the same time, due to financial problems, she expressed her inability to bring her son from Bangladesh. A local NGO came to know about this. DM Dr Dinesh Chandra said that when this matter came to their notice, they started efforts to bring the young man to India.

Since this organization is of international level, efforts were started from the side of the organization. Bahraich resident Anil Singhal said that a significant contribution was made by the organization in bringing the youth. The condition of the young man's family was not good. In such a situation, the family members were unable to bring him. With financial assistance, the youth could be brought home, Singhal said.