REPORT ON 1980 MORADABAD RIOTS TABLED IN UTTAR PRADESH ASSEMBLY

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) : The report on the 1980 Moradabad riots was on Tuesday laid in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly here. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the report regarding the Moradabad riots, in which at least 83 people were killed.

While the details of the report are still not made public by the government, sources said that a leader of the Muslim League was held account for the riots, that took place between August-November 1980 in Moradabad. Sources said that the Uttar Pradesh Police has been given a clean cheat in the report.

Speaking about it Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the report was kept hidden and the current BJP-led government has brought it to the state Assembly. "The people of the state and the country will get a chance to know the truth of the Moradabad riots. 15 (previous) Chief Ministers should be asked why they did not present it before the Assembly," added Maurya.

He further said that the truth should come out. "Who instigated the riots? Who protected the rioters? All this is clear in the report. The truth should come out,' added 54-year-old Keshav Prasad Maurya. On August 3, 1980, this riot broke out during Eid prayers. The Uttar Pradesh government had provided ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

