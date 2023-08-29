Mau (Uttar Pradesh): A group of Muslim female students belonging to a Degree College in Uttar Pradesh's Mau was dancing to the tunes of religious songs on the occasion of Independence Day has kicked up a controversy. A video of the school-going female students of Talimuddin Nishwan Degree College in Mau's Paharpur area went viral on social media. Now, some members of the Hindu right-wing organisations protested the incident and lodged a police complaint in that regard.

Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Pandey speaking to reporters said, "An incident related to Talimuddin Nishwan Degree College has been brought to our notice wherein some school students were performing on the occasion of Independence Day (August 15). It was alleged in the complaint that the students while performing made objectionable remarks against other religions."

"Some Hindu Organisations while raising protest over the incident lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered in this connection and the circle inspector (CI) has been asked to probe the incident," said SP, adding, "During the course of the investigation, we will try to find out how many students were minors. What was the role of the college management in organising such a programme? Who was responsible for holding such a programme? Going through all these aspects of the case, the legal action will be taken against whosoever found guilty."