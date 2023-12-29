Agra: Agra-based family members of Sanjeev Gupta, one of the eight former Indian Navy officers who were ordered death sentence by a Qatar court over allegations of espionage, felt relaxed after learning that the appellate court has dropped the death penalty.

Sanjeev along with seven others were arrested in August last year in Qatar where they were working in Oman's Al Dahra Global Technologies and Consulting Services that provides training and logistics support to the Qatar military. The eight former officers were sentenced to death on October 26. On the request of their families, the Centre intervened and appointed a lawyer in Qatar. With the appellate court's verdict, families are hopeful that the officers would finally be proven innocent.

Former commander Sanjeev is a native of Gandhi Nagar in Agra. His family resides in Gandhi Nagar and Sarala Bagh. Currently, Sanjeev's father Rajpal Gupta is staying in Sarala Bagh with his brother.

Rajpal Gupta, a retired railway officer has four sons and earlier lived in the Railway Colony of Agra. In 1992, he built a house in Gandhi Nagar and the family shifted here. After his children grew up, they settled in different places. Sanjeev Gupta has two elder brothers and a younger brother.

Rajpal heaved a sigh of relief after he came to know the appellate court's order. "I'm confident that the Government of India will save the lives of all the officers. I can't tell how we have been passing our days ever since my son was sentenced to death in Qatar. I would be worried throughout the day and used to talk to my daughter-in-law and granddaughter regularly. The only question that I had was my son's condition," he said. Rajpal said that 15 days ago Sanjeev's wife went to Qatar but he has not been able to speak to her yet.