Budaun (UP): A seriously injured patient admitted to the ICU of a government hospital in UP's Budaun district was found to be bitten by rats, his family said claiming negligence by the hospital staff. An inquiry has been ordered over the incident and the hospital administration has assured strict action against those found responsible for it, a hospital official said on Monday, adding that the patient was healthy.

Ram Sevak Gupta, a resident of Budh Bazar town of Dataganj tehsil area, was seriously injured in a road accident two days ago, and was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. In view of his critical condition, he was shifted to the ICU and was on a ventilator, his brother told reporters.

On Sunday night, when Gupta's wife went into the ICU to see him, she found that a rat was biting his feet with blood coming out of it, said Ram Prakash Gupta, the injured man's brother. There were similar marks on his forehead, ears and toes due to the negligence of the ward staff, he said.

Dr N C Prajapati, principal of the medical college, said that he inspected the ward. A hole was found near the oxygen pipe and another near the window from where the rats could be coming, he said. It has since been repaired and all potential entry points of the rats have been closed, he added.

Relatives and attendants of the patient sit and eat food at the spot due to which rats often enter the ward, Prajapati said. Rat traps are also being installed, the doctor said. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident after the inquiry, the principal said. He added that the patient is healthy and will be discharged soon. (PTI)

