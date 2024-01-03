Varanasi: As Ayodhya readies for the January 22 consecration of the Ram Temple, an 11-member team of priests are getting ready for the fire ritual, a crucial aspect of the event, on January 17.

Preparations are on to make the havan kund ready. The ceremonial lighting of fire will be done by the 11-member team of priests who are from Varanasi. Another team of scholars will leave from Varanasi for Ayodhya before December 15.

They will carry essential materials to be used for havan along with familiar conch, chakra, and padma to be placed in the havan kund. All wooden items are being carried from Khowa Gali and Rampur area of Varanasi.

Vishwakarma family of Varanasi has been engaged in the business of making wooden materials for almost four generations. Suraj Vishwakarma is now busy preparing different types of materials to be used in the fire ritual.

Suraj says all the wooden items prepared for havan Kund are prepared with special precision.

"The materials for which I have received orders worth Rs 22,000 which have be completed by January 5. The orders are received about one and a half months ago. I had no idea about the auspicious time then. Authorities gave the deadline after fixing the shubh muhurat," Suraj says.