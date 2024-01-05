Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) : Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi case who fought all the way from the lower court to the Supreme Court for almost seven decades, has also been invited to attend Ramlalla consecration on January 22. Ansari has fought in support of the claim for Babri Masjid in the Ramjanmabhoomi complex in the temple town.

Iqbal Ansari has formally received the invitation for the Ramlalla Pran Pratishtha from the office bearers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Trust representatives reached Iqbal Ansari's residence on Friday afternoon and invited him to participate in this program.

After Hashim Ansari, who served as the plaintiff in the Babri Masjid case, his son Iqbal Ansari was advocating this case. But in the year 2019, after the Supreme Court gave its verdict in favor of Lord Ram, Iqbal Ansari expressed happiness over the court's decision. After this, he started being considered a supporter of Ram temple.

On receiving the invitation, Iqbal Ansari said that he would definitely attend the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Ramlalla. Not only is the temple of Lord Ram being built, but Ayodhya is also being developed. Iqbal Ansari looked very happy after receiving the invitation letter. He said: "I am fortunate that I have been invited on this occasion."

Ansari said that the all-round development of Ayodhya is taking place now and the airport project has started in the city. The new railway station of Ayodhya is ready and many trains have begun connecting it to other parts of the country, he said. All the roads in Ayodhya have been widened, he said.