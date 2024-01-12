Gorakhpur: Ahead of Ram temple inauguration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, on January 22, Sangeeta Pandey, a female entrepreneur based in Gorakhpur city, has prepared 5100 special boxes for the 'prasad' to be offered to the guests at the event. The female entrepreneur will hand over the special boxes to Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the temple affairs.

The woman entrepreneur has also received an award from the CM in the past. Last December, PM Modi had also congratulated the entrepreneur for her special talent. Sangeeta Pandey has an expertise in preparing boxes for various types of uses in the field of packaging. Sangeeta, who is a graduate, had a knack for entrepreneurship since childhood. She started a small business using a bicycle about 10 years ago.

Presently, her business has already crossed the annual turnover of about Rs 3 crore. After a humble start, Pandey formed a women's self-help group and started providing employment to hundreds of women at home. Previously, she was also invited to set up a stall in the Noida Trade Fair this year where President Droupadi Murmu attended the program as a guest.

Pandey has also been honored with Purvanchal and Gorakhpur Ratna by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The PM has also sent her a congratulatory message. Talking to ETV Bharat over the distribution of the special boxes ahead of the Ram temple inauguration, Pandey called it a moment of pride and happiness not only for her but for the entire countrymen.

“After more than 500 years, Lord Ram is going to reside in his grand temple in Ayodhya. People from every corner of the country are donating sweets, food, ghee, jewelery, clothes etc. In such a situation, if we have got the opportunity to prepare boxes for offering prasad, then it is definitely the blessings of Lord Ram,” Pandey said.

The female entrepreneur said it is a moment for her that she is getting the opportunity to contribute something on such a big occasion. Sangeeta's packaging business is not limited to Gorakhpur only. Along with design and quality, she has created a record of timely manufacturing and delivery of boxes for sweets, dry fruits, Diwali, Holi, etc. used in various events including weddings and other events. Her customers range from Uttar Pradesh to Varanasi and Lucknow and Kathmandu in Nepal.