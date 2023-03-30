Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): In a one-of-its-kind bank in Varanasi, people here take a loan in the name of Lord Rama, which they have to repay within eight months and ten days. Ram Ramapati Bank was established in 1926 by Das Chhannulal on the instructions of Baba Satyaram Das on the occasion of Ram Navami. This bank has a manager, an accountant and millions of account holders, who write the name of Lord Ram exactly 1.25 lakh times in red ink and paper provided by the bank. These papers are then deposited in the respective person's account. This bank will celebrate its 96th year on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Sumit Mehrotra, the manager of the bank, said, "My grandfather's grandfather, Das Channu Lal ji established this bank here around 96 years ago. The name of this bank is Ram Ramapati bank and people mostly confuse it with a commercial bank. People, who do not know much about this bank believe that this bank also offers them loans, but this is a spiritual bank. Money has no value. This bank does not accept any monetary transactions. Devotees get loans for their wish fulfillment. People also achieve their goals after taking loans from here."

Mehrotra further said, "Ram Ramapati Bank is a one-of-its-kind bank in the entire world. It offers all the posts to people that a normal bank offers. This bank has a manager, an accountant and other people, who look after the proper management of this bank. People not only from India, but also from across the world take loans from here. At present 19 billion, 42 crores, 34 lakhs and 25 thousand scripts with the name of Lord Ram written on it have been deposited in this bank."

Hundreds of people visit this bank on the occasion of Ram Navami to open an account here. But, there are certain rules that people have to follow after opening an account here. The bank provides the account holders with red ink and a kalam (pen made out of wood). The devotees can only write the name of Lord Ram from 4 am to 7 am. The name must be written exactly 1.25 lakh times and this task must be completed within eight months and ten days. During this entire process, the devotees are barred from eating non-vegetarian food and food containing onion and garlic, Mehrotra added. He also said that Lal Bahadur Shastri's mother and family members of Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha also took "loans" from this bank.

Meera Devi, an ardent devotee of Lord Ram and an account holder in Ram Ramapati bank said, "Lord Ram has given me a lot in my life. I was born after my mother took a loan from this bank and wrote the name of Lord Ram 1.25 lakh times. Till date, I have done this process at least four times and all my wishes have been fulfilled. I wish to write more."