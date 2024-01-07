Ayodhya: The construction work is almost over and devotees would be able to undertake Ayodhya Ram Mandir darshan after a week, temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra said after inspecting the ongoing work at the complex today. All possible measures are being taken for the convenience and safety of the devotees, he said.

Mishra said that the preparations for the consecration ceremony are at the final stage. After a week, devotees can start taking darshan and work would then be taken up during night so that visitors don't face any inconvenience, he said.

He said that the canopy to provide shade to devotees when they enter the temple has already been constructed. A scanner will be installed for devotees to get their bags checked. After the security check, devotees will be able to go to the 'parkota' and then reach the 'Gaj Dwar' by climbing 33 stairs. The main entrance has idols of Lord Hanuman and Garuda installed on top.

"The preparations are almost over. I am sure that devotees who come here after a week will have complete facilities for darshan. It is true that some work would remain to be done at that time but we will undertake the work at night for the convenience of the devotees," he said.

The temple has been built in the traditional Nagara style architecture. The temple spans 380 feet from east to west having a width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is a three-storeyed building with each floor being 20-feet high. There will be 392 pillars and a total of 44 gates in the temple.

The idol of Lord Ram will be in the form of a child, 51 inches tall and made of black stone. There will be five pavilions in the temple namely Dance Pavilion, Colour Pavilion, Sabha Pavilion, Prayer Pavilion and Kirtan Pavilion. All the pillars and walls will have statues of Gods and Goddesses carved on them.

The entry to the temple will be from the eastern side after climbing 33 stairs, from 'Singhdwar'. There will also be provision of ramp and lift for the disabled and elderly. A rectangular wall measuring 732 meters long and 14 feet high has been set up around the temple.

The complex has four temples dedicated to Sun God, Goddess Bhagwati, Lord Ganesh and Lord Shiva. There will be a temple of Goddess Annapurna in the northern side and Hanumanji's temple in the southern side.