Ayodhya: Ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the Yogi Adityanath BJP government has booked 60 hotels to accommodate the guests on the occasion, sources said. It is learnt that the state government has already reserved rooms in various hotels, dharamshalas and guest houses in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir inauguration scheduled on Jan 22. According to the data released by the government, arrangements have been made to accommodate about 30,000 people daily on an average.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the local administration is making elaborate preparations for the accommodation of devotees and tourists. For this, arrangements are being made in hotels, dharamshala, guest houses, home stays, paying guests, tent cities, shelter sites, dormitories etc. According to the official sources, 7200 PPD (person per day) will be allotted for 40 rooms in 60 hotels. There is an estimated arrangement of 17 halls and 2742 rooms in 171 Dharamshala-Guest Houses.

According to the sources, four persons will be accommodated each in 2742 rooms and five persons each in 17 halls. It is believed that 11818 PPDs can stay in Ramnagari and offer darshan and worship during the event. Arrangements are being made to accommodate 4400 people per day in four rooms per home stay and on the basis of two PPR (person per ratio). At present, at the government level, arrangements are being made for 5100 people i.e. a total of 5400 people to stay in two tent cities with arrangements for 200-200 people and three shelter sites.

Besides, arrangements for 700 beds in the proposed dormitories in three commercial complexes are also being made by the authorities to accommodate more guests. State Minister of State for Backward Classes Narendra Kashyap reached Ayodhya on Friday where he claimed that after January 22, “lakhs of Ram devotees from across the state and the country will come to Ayodhya and worship Ramlala”. He said that the BJP has made all the necessary arrangements to facilitate the devotees.

“A strategy has been made to conduct darshan as per the convenience of Ram devotees. Fulfilling the principle of Atithi Devo Bhava, the people of BJP and the government will cooperate in providing darshan to Ram devotees in Ayodhya in a phased manner. The government and the organization have started the work by making complete plans to have the darshan of Shri Ram,” he said. Over the Congress declining the invitation for the Ram temple inauguration, Kashyap accused the party of appeasement politics.