RAM MANDIR CONSECRATION MUSLIM ARTISANS IN AGRA MAKING SILVER ANKLETS FOR MATA JANAKI

Agra: Muslim artisans are making silver peacock anklets that will grace the feet of Mata Janaki and Lord Ram on the consecration of Raml Lalla on January 22. Crafted with intricate features, these anklets made in Asia's largest bullion market, Agra, will reach Ayodhya before the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla. Rs 40,000 have been spent in making these anklets. According to sources, goldsmiths Monu Prajapati and Fazil Ali are making these anklets 'Mayur Payal'.

Over 3,000 quintals of rice will arrive from Chhattisgarh, Lord Ram's maternal home. Clothes, fruits, gifts and dry fruits will be transported from his in-laws' house in Janakpur in Nepal. Around 2,100 kg bells from Etah and 108-foot-long incense sticks from Vadodara in Gujarat will make their way to Ayodhya before the event.

The Agra Bullion Association will hand over the anklets as a gift to Lord Shri Ram. President of the Agra Bullion Association Nitesh Aggarwal said that after 500 years, the beloved Ram Lalla will be enthroned in his grand temple. Celebrating this historic day, artisans are preparing these special six-inch anklets weighing 551 grams in Sulahkul.

Prajapati said, "I have got the privilege of making anklets for Mata Janaki and I am thrilled. It feels like I have been working for 22 years only to see this day." Ali, who created the peacocks in the anklet, said that Agra reflects the Ganga-Yamuna culture beautifully. "We will also make anklets for Lord Shri Ram after this," Ali added.