RAM LALLA TO BE DEPICTED AS AN ARCHER AT AYODHYA TEMPLE

Ayodhya UP The idol of Ram Lalla to be installed at the underconstruction temple in Ayodhya will be in the form of an archer and carved out of krishna shila or black stone from Karnataka the trust entrusted with the work has decided The fivefoottall idol will be carved by Arun Yogiraj a noted sculptor from MysuruAt its twoday meeting which concluded here late Tuesday evening the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust finalised the specifications of the idol The new idol of Lord Ram in his fiveyearold avatar will be fivefoot tall The idol will be in a standing posture armed with a bow and arrow trust member Swami Teerth Prasannyacharya said here on Wednesday Arun Yogiraj will carve the idol out of stone brought to Ayodhya from Karnataka s Karkar and Hegge Deven Kote villages The sculptor will finalise the stone which the idol will be carved out of he added Trust general secretary Champat Rai said they selected krishna shila following consultations among seers geologists sculptors experts of Hindu scriptures and trust officebearersDevotees are eagerly waiting for the new idol of Ram Lalla that is to be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on the festival of Makar Sankranti next year he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of the temple on August 2 2020 The temple is being constructed following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram JanmabhoomiBabri Masjid land dispute In its ruling on November 9 2019 the Supreme Court mandated that a Ram temple be built on the 277acre site where the Babri Masjid once stood and that five acres be set aside for the construction of a mosque within the district of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh PTI