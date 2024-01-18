Ayodhya: A bevy of worshippers chanted Vedic hymns amid the conduct of special puja at the sanctum sanctorum as Ram Lalla idol was crane-lifted amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' in the wee hours of Thursday. Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra, who kept a close eye on the much-awaited incident, said the idol is likely to be installed at the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

Earlier, Ram Lalla's idol was brought to the temple in a truck. Seven-day rituals already kicked off in the run-up to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple. On Wednesday, a 'Kalash Pujan' was held to give a headstart to a series of ritualistic formalities.

The Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by a Mysuru-based artist, Arun Yogiraj, has been selected for installation in the sanctum sanctorum. The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai described Ram Lalla's idol as eyes resembling lotus petals and his face shines like the moon. His long arms extending up to the knees as he wears a serene smile on the lips. Ram Lalla has an inherent divine serenity and a spell-binding look.

According to Ram temple trust officials, the rituals would continue till January 21. On the day of the consecration, the minimum essential rituals needed for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla would be conducted under the watchful eyes of 121 'acharyas' who would also conduct the rituals.

The Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm. Preparations are on in full swing for the 'Pran Pratishtha' event in Ayodhya. Over 7,000 people, including politicians, industrialists, saints, and celebrities from across the country, will attend the grand opening with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. Besides, 100 representatives from different countries will also attend the consecration ceremony.