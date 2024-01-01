RAM JANMABHOOMI TRUST SETS UP TENT CITY IN AYODHYA FOR DEVOTEES

Ayodhya: Ahead of the consecration of the Lord Ram idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has set up a tent city to arrange the stay and food for more than 10,000 invited members in the pilgrimage area in Ramnagari. The Trust has divided the tent city into six cities and named them after the people who lost their lives in the Ram Mandir movement.

The six cities names are Paramhans Ramchandra Das, Goraksh Peethadhishwar Mahant Avaidyanath, Baba Ram Abhilash Das, Vamdev Maharaj, Moropant Pingle and Omkar Bhave, Vishwa Hindu Parishad official and Tirtha Kshetra Puram in-charge, Koteshwar Sharma said. The administrative building area has been named Ashok Singhal Complex.

According to official sources, two tube wells for water supply in each city along with a water tank of 3000 litres each have been set up. A sound amplifier and a book stall have been organised for the devotees. At least 1400 rooms have been prepared for the saints, sources said. Considering the harsh weather, Out Patient Department (OPD) has also been set up in each of the six cities. Apart from this, a 10-bed hospital has been arranged for emergency.

According to Koteshwar Sharma, space for mobile towers has been allotted to BSNL, Airtel and Jio. According to Gajendra, in-charge of the complex, there will be three transformers in Puram for power supply. According to Naveen, the in-charge of the restaurant here, at present food for about 300 people is being prepared. Apart from this, good security arrangements have been made as well.