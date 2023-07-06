Lucknow: A youth hailing from Rajasthan, who allegedly hacked the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has been arrested by the ATS, police said on Thursday. The accused identified as Asam Khan was arrested from Chandpura village in Gopalgarh police station limits in Bharatpur.

It is learnt that the accused had hacked the social media accounts of the ADG of UP ATS. Sources said that the social media accounts of ATS ADG Naveen Arora were hacked and money was being demanded from his close ones. However, it is not yet clear whether the account was hacked or the accused was contacting his close friends by creating a fake account similar to ADG's accounts.

Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the UP ATS traced the location of the social media account from which the IP address was being operated, with the help of surveillance tools. The location turned out to be of Gopalgarh area located in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. Following the reveleation, a team of UP ATS left for Bharatpur and arrested the accused from the area.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has brought the accused to UP to face the law in the state. According to ATS sources, Asam is currently being interrogated over the matter. It is being said that the accused is a serial cyber criminal who has been involved in various cyber crimes. It can be recalled that in Jan. this year, the Twitter account of the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police was hacked by unknown miscreants with the hackers posting an obscene photograph on it.