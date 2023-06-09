Varanasi Amid a rift in the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case Uday Pratap Singh father of Raja Bhaiya of Kunda Pratapgarh royal family has proposed to represent the Hindu side in the lawsuits seeking daily worship in the mosque premises sources said on Friday The development comes after Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh s chief Jitendra Singh Bisen uncle of Rakhi Singh who is one of the four women litigants in the case announced to withdraw his name from all the Hindu lawsuits Rakhi has written a letter to President of India demanding euthanasia while accusing other litigants in the case of “propaganda Sources said that Uday Pratap Singh met Rakhi and her family in Delhi and expressed his desire to represent the case During his visit Singh alsoi met Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh founder and head Jitendra Singh Visen and discussed the GyanvapiShringar Gauri case in detail with his family Also read Gyanvapi Mosque case Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim side petition challenging maintainability of pleaSources said that the discussion lasted for about two hours Sources said that Bisen and his family agreed to Raja Uday Pratap Singh s proposal to represent the Hindu side in the case Singh assured the Bisen family that appropriate steps would be taken to ensure that justice prevails in the case “No one will be allowed to sell Gyanvapi nor will they be allowed to play with the sentiments of Sanatani Hindus Jitendra Singh Bisen said in a statement after the meeting Bisen said that it was also decided that a team of about 46 learned advocates would be appointed on behalf of the Bisen family to fight the case in the Varanasi District Court A team of learned advocates will be ensured for the Hindu side in the Allahabad High Court as well he said Besides a team of three senior advocates will be appointed to fight the case in the Supreme Court added Bisen The names of the advocates will be announced before the court opens in July Uday Pratap Singh asked the Sanatani Hindu society to be “vigilant in the case