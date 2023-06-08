Agra: A woman employee posted in the Agra Railway Division got sacked by the Indian Railways for being recommended by MPs and MLAs for a transfer to desk job from her current field based assignment.

Under the Railway Service Conduct Rules, such recommendations from public representatives for changing the nature of job is irregular and a violation of the rules. The concerned employee, Pooja Kumari has been dismissed from service with immediate effect after she was found guilty as per the report of the investigating officer, said Agra Division Railway Public Relations Officer (PRO) Prashastri Srivastava.

The case pertains to the Agra division under North Central Railway. Railway staff Pooja was working as a helper in the Traction Distribution Department (TRD) of Agra Railway Division for the last 10 years. This was a field based job. Pooja submitted an application to the senior officials to transfer her to some other department citing difficulties in doing the field job. However, her application was not considered.

Following which, Pooja contacted public representatives through her acquaintances and got recommendation for transferring her to an office job from field posting. The public representatives reportedly made several calls to railway officials in this connection along with sending recommendation letters, railway officials said.

According to Railway officials, under the Railway Service Conduct Rules, an employee cannot exert political or other influence on any official in service related matters. The Railway Board dismissed Pooja from service for violating the Railway Service Rules under the Railway Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1968.