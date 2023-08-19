RAHUL PRIYANKA GANDHI WILL NOT SUCCEED IN UTTAR PRADESH SAYS BRIJ BHUSHAN SHARAN SINGH ALSO HITS OUT AT KEJRIWAL

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi saying that the duo and the grand old party will not succeed in Uttar Pradesh.

The outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, who is accused of sexually harassing women grapplers, took part in the 'Pratibha Samman' ceremony. The BJP lawmaker honoured meritorious students on the occasion.

He also lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Speaking to reporters Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra will not be able to win a single seat (in the 2024 Lok Sabha). He also said that any member of the Gandhi family will not be able to win any seat from Uttar Pradesh in the next general elections.

He also took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying no one can bow down to the "Chief Minister of the municipality". "Delhi is a state having a special status. But the state's Chief Minister is not ready to listen to anyone, so there is no question to bow before him," he added.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in himself was a brand and no Opposition party could stand before him.

