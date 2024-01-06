Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): An MP-MLA court here on Saturday postponed to January 18 the hearing in a case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Union minister Amit Shah as advocates were occupied with a judicial workshop. The case stems from a lawsuit filed on August 4, 2018, by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, who accused Gandhi of making the remarks.

Mishra's lawyer Santosh Pandey said advocates were unavailable owing to a judicial workshop in the court for junior advocates. He said the court had summoned Gandhi on December 16 in the case, but he did not appear. The court then summoned the Congress leader on January 6.