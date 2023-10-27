PUNJAB MINISTER ALL SET TO MARRY MEERUT RADIOLOGIST IN CHANDIGARH

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): After Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, now Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Hayer is all set to tie the nuptial knot with Dr Gurveen Kaur, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

The preparations for this high-profile marriage ceremony have been going on a war footing basis. The engagement ceremony will take place on October 29 in the Meerut Hotel. Both will be married on November 8. A galaxy of VIPs and senior officers will be a witness to this special moment.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Punjab whose Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Hayer and MLA from Barnala seat for the second time is all set to enter wedlock.

Dr Gurveen Kaur, who is the elder daughter of Bhupendra Singh Bajwa, director of Godwin Group of companies in Meerut, is currently a radiologist. The engagement ceremony will take place at Hotel Godwin in Meerut, while the wedding will be organised on November 8 at Forest Hill Resort, Chandigarh.

Dr Gurveen Kaur had her MBBS and MD from Subharti University, Meerut. She is currently a radiologist at Medanta Hospital. Dr Gurveen is a postgraduate topper in MD (Doctor in Medicine). Dr Gurveen Kaur's uncle Jitendra Bajwa said that Gurveen is the eldest daughter of the family. Gurveen's younger brother is Tanveer Bajwa. She was pursuing her studies in England and returned home. Now she is aiding in the family business.