PROTESTS CONTINUE IN IIT BHU CAMPUS OVER MOLESTATION CASE STUDENTS DEMAND JUSTICE

Varanasi: The campus of the Banaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh remained tense over the alleged molestation of a student, who complained of being allegedly kissed and disrobed in the premises of the institute on November 1. Protests have been continuing at IIT-BHU campus for the last four days while the accused are yet to be arrested.

On Sunday, the protesting students went into a heated argument with the proctorial board members. The activists of the All India Students Association (AISA) attempted to burn the effigies of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Chief Proctor and Vice Chancellor but were stopped by the police and proctorial board members. On the other hand, the Left supporters raised slogans against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Police have detained one student for questioning in this connection.

The AISA activists took out a protest march in the campus during which, slogans were raised against the government and the university administration. They carried the effigies in their hands. When they attempted to burn the effigies, they were stopped by police and members of the Proctorial Board who were present at the spot. Following which, a heated argument broke out between them.

Later, the Left supporters raised slogans against the ABVP. A huge police force was posted at the spot and cops tried to bring the situation under control.

ABVP President Abhay Pratap Singh said students were protesting against the incident that had happened in the past. Some AISA supporters joined in the strike but none of them are students of IIT-BHU, he said. People like them are outsiders and trying to tarnish the university's image along with vitiating the atmosphere, he said. Efforts are on to politicise the students' protests, he added.