Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The Vice Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Tariq Mansoor resigned from his post on Tuesday after being nominated as an MLC by the BJP. He has been working for AMU for the last six years.

The development has been confirmed by the AMU Registrar Mohammad Imran. Prof Mansoor was on a one-year extension after completing his five-year term. The Registrar in a notification stated that Prof Mansoor's term was scheduled to end on May 17. Official sources said that he has sent his resignation letter to the President and Prof Gulrej Ahmed has been made the acting Vice-Chancellor.

According to BJP sources, Prof Mansoor was very close to the RSS and the BJP and they later announced nominating him as an MLC on Monday itself. The outgoing VC in an emotional note to students.

He stated in the letter that he was grateful for having the opportunity of leading such a great institution adding that he started his journey at AMU five decades ago as a student. He also expressed his gratitude for being nominated a member of the Legislative Council by the BJP.

Prof Mansoor stated that he got the privilege of making a great institution like AMU better. He further stated that during his tenure at AMU has also faced several challenges and thanked teachers, non-teaching staff, and students for their cooperation.

However, the University authorities are yet to announce the name of his successor. Official sources said that the authorities are yet to take a call on it.