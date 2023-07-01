Hyderabad: A tweet purportedly by a Germany-based doctor seeking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's intervention to stop ongoing riots in France received a reaction from the CM's office, and with it created a storm on social media since the credentials of the "doctor" were found to be dicey.

A verified Twitter account under "Prof.N John Camm" asked India to send Yogi to France asserting the latter will get rid of the unrest within 24 hours. "India must send @myogiadityanath to France to control riot situation there and My God, he will do it within 24 hours," the Twitter user wrote while tagging UP CM.

While responding to the user, Yogi's office hailed UP CM's "model of governance". Quoting the tweet, the CM's office wrote, "Whenever extremism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law & order situation arises in any part of the globe, the World seeks solace and yearns for the transformative "Yogi Model" of Law & Order established by Maharaj Ji in Uttar Pradesh."

Despite being verified, the Twitter account in question has raised suspicions. Several Twitter users, including Opposition party leaders, claimed that the account named after "Prof.N John Camm" was actually fake one and the person operating the account was one Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who is claimed to be an Indian-origin person.

Some users even shared a photo of a person with UP CM claiming it was the same man, now acting as an imposter. Many claimed Yogi’s office fell for a hoax account.

Interestingly, back in March, a Twitter user had discovered that the account had received verification not because of its significance but due to the owner's subscription to Twitter Blue. Dr Rohin Francis, a consulting cardiologist from the UK, conducted an investigation and found that the account was using the name of John Camm, a professor unrelated to the account's activities.

Adding to the skepticism, the account posted a photo of a meeting with Yogi Adityanath and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Dr Francis pointed out that the image seemed manipulated, as the account owner's leg abruptly ends at the knee.

