PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI LIKELY TO VISIT VARANASI ON NOVEMBER 5

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from here, gifted schemes worth Rs 1,565 crore on September 23. After this, once again preparations are going on for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's next visit to his parliamentary constituency, which is expected on November 5.

Now, Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit Varanasi before Diwali on November 5 and he is once again expected to give a big Diwali gift.

Sports Competition: Sources in Varanasi District Administration said that the Prime Minister will be present here for the conclusion of the Sports Festival. During his visit, the Prime Minister is also expected to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several schemes and projects, including the Phulwaria flyover.

PM's 43rd visit to Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the 'Kashi Sansad Sports Mahotsav' during his visit here on 23 September. At that time, a website was also launched. This sports festival will be completed on November. 5. The PM since assuming office has made 42 visits to Varanasi so far.