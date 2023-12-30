Ayodhya: It's just a few hours and finally, the much sought-after trip will begin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ayodhya today to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and the new building of the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station equipped with top-class facilities.

Ahead of his visit, Modi tweeted, "Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity and preserve rich heritage of Ayodhya, which is the the city of Lord Shri Ram. I will unveil the newly constructed airport and renovated railway station tomorrow. I will also have the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many development projects, that will make my family members' lives in many areas of the country like Ayodhya and UP easier."

However, a lot depends on the weather and keeping it in mind there could be some changes. Ayodhya has been engulfed by dense fog for the last two days. If the weather continues to play foul, landing at the airport could be a tough ask.

But beyond doubt it's a historic day for the holy city. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth crores.

PM is slated to be in Ayodhya for about three to four hours.

The Prime Minister had earlier visited Ayodhya on August 5 in the year 2020, during which he performed Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Modi will reach Ayodhya at noon and will first inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. The newly-renovated airport will cater to the demands of pilgrims and tourists set to throng in numbers to visit the Ram Temple. Direct flight service from Ayodhya to Delhi and Ahmedabad will start from January 6 and to Mumbai in the next 15 days.

After the inauguration of the airport, he will leave for the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk for a road show. The holy city has geared up for Modi's trip with stringent security measures.

He will reach the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station via Dharampath, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Tulsi Udyan, Shastri Nagar, Hanumangarh Square, Dant Dhawan Kund, Shri Ram Hospital, Ramnagar Tehri Bazaar Square. PM will flag off Vande Bharat Express going from Ayodhya Dham Junction to Anand Vihar Delhi and Amrit Bharat Express going from Darbhanga to Delhi.

After the inauguration of the the railway station, PM Modi will address a public meeting organized near the airport. With the Lok Sabha polls knocking on the doors, Modi's Ayodhya visit will sound the poll bugle for sure.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been camping in Ayodhya for the last 4 days. Some 2 lakh people are expected to be part of the public meeting.