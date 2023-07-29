Varanasi: Local authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi are preparing for the G20 events to be held here from Aug. 17 onwards, sources said on Saturday. Youth Conclave of G20 countries are being held in Varanasi from 17 to 20 August, while the cultural working group summit (CWGS) will be held on Aug. 23 and 24 as per officials.

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation and other allied departments have started preparations for the upcoming G20 events to be the third and fourth such events as part of the G20 meetings. An important G20 conference related to agriculture and farming was held in the city in the month of April, while in June, Varanasi hosted another G20 event related to nature and environment.

Municipal Commissioner Shipu Giri said that the Youth Conclave to be held in Varanasi from 17 to 20 August has been scheduled at IIT BHU Rudraksh Convention Center and TFC. So far, confirmation has been received for the participation of 570 delegates in both the meetings, Giri said. He told that work is being done to decorate the entire city to welcome the guests on the lines of the last two meetings held here.

The authorities are painting the major landmark buildings in different colours. The Vishwanath temple and its adjacent buildings are being painted light pink for the occasion. Municipal Commissioner Giri said that besides the renovation of the buildings, emphasis is being laid on the green cover in the city for which more than 10,000 trees are being planted across the city.

Officials said that the G20 delegates will be taken to Sarnath and other tourist spots in the city. The roads to the said tourist spots are being repaired on priority. Besides increasing the green cover on both the sides of the road, the lights along the roads are also being repaired.