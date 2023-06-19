Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) : The Prayagraj police have received a video from Naini Central Jail, which shows that Ali Ahmed, the second son of Atiq Ahmed, lodged in that jail, was also involved in the entire planning of the Umesh Pal murder. The accused met Ashraf at Bareilly Jail before the killing, and, along the same lines, they met Ali Ahmed in Naini Central Jail as well prior to the murder, sources said.

Recently, a charge sheet has been filed in the court against 8 accused. In this, the name of the accused Sadaqat involved in the conspiracy is also there. There is also an allegation against Sadaqat that he went with the shooters to meet Atiq Ahmed's son Ali Ahmed in Naini Central Jail. Where everyone together hatched the murder conspiracy against Umesh Pal.

Not only this, there is also an allegation against Ali that he monitored the developments through the FaceTime app and also used it to give instructions. The latest CCTV footage indicated Ali's involvement in the entire murder plan, police sources said.

The shooters had gone to Naini Central Jail to consult Atiq Ahmed's son Ali just like how they had gone to Bareilly Jail to meet Atiq Ahmed's younger brother Ashraf. Asad, Sadaqat, Armaan, Ghulam, Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, Bambaz Guddu Muslim and others had gone to meet Ashraf. All of them met in jail against the rules.

Prior to the murder of Umesh Pal on 24th February, all the shooters went to meet Ashraf in Bareilly Jail on 12th February. Where the overall plan related to the murder of Umesh Pal was hatched.

Footage from Naini Central Jail

Bomber Guddu Muslim and Sadaqat had gone together with shooter Ghulam to Naini Central Jail to meet Atiq Ahmed's son Ali. During their meeting with Ali in jail, Guddu carried a bag containing eatables and other items. This meeting was caught on CCTV footage of the jail. All these videos and photos relating to the meeting of the accused with Ali have been produced in court as evidence.