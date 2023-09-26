PRAYAGRAGJ POLICE OUTPOST IN CHARGE THREE OTHERS BOOKED FOR GANGRAPING A GIRL

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): A police outpost in-charge and his three associates were booked for gang-raping a girl in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused cop and three others were booked after the complaint was lodged by the victim. Janghai outpost in-charge Sudhir Pandey, which comes under the jurisdictional control of the Sarai Mamrez police station area in ​​Prayagraj district, had gang-raped the girl when she went to the police outpost for the redressal of her grievances.

Earlier, the girl was being harassed by a road Romeo for quite some time. The accused was harassing the girl over the phone and used to use vulgar language while speaking on the phone with the victim. Fed up with this, the girl went to meet the Janghai outpost in-charge, Sudhir Pandey, to lodge a complaint against the ruffian.

The outpost in-charge, Sudhir Pandey, provided his mobile phone number and told the girl to contact him immediately if she faced harassment by the caller again. Pandey also summoned the girl to the police outpost several times. As usual, the outpost in-charge asked the girl to come to the police station immediately as the caller was caught.