PRAN PRATISHTHA KAR SEVAKS WHO LAID DOWN LIVES DURING RAM TEMPLE MOVEMENT BROUGHT ALIVE ON CANVAS

Ayodhya: Saffron volunteers, who lost their lives doing 'Kar Seva' during the Ram Mandir movement in the early 90s are being brought alive on canvas in Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya. Artists from Lucknow are involved in the work and are using oil paint for making paintings. The work is in its final stages.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Sharad Sharma said that the Ram Temple Trust is considering installing these paintings in the courtyard of Ram Lalla. However, a final decision on this is yet to be taken. Apart from the men, who died waging the fight for the Ram Temple since 1949, the paintings will also feature slain Kar Sevaks from 1990 and thereafter.

Karsevakpuram is an area in Ayodhya roughly two kilometres from the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the volunteers had taken refuge during the Ram Mandir movement, in a bid to escape arrest and police firing. At that time, it was a desolate area surrounded by guava trees. The place was also infested with simians back in the day and wasn't patrolled regularly by the police.

Today, the securely gated Karsevakpuram serves as VHP's headquarters in Ayodhya. The complex houses the VHP office, alongside a guest house, a school, a gaushala (cow shelter), and a dining hall named Sita Rasoi. Ahead of the Pran Pratishta ceremony, Karsevakpuram has been bedecked with decorative items themed on the epic 'Ramayana'.