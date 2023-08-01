POLICE TO ATTACH LAND WORTH RS 12 CRORE LINKED TO GANGSTER TURNED POLITICIAN ATIQ AHMED

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): A significant breakthrough in the investigation against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed has led the police to trace a valuable land linked to the gang's illicit activities. Acting upon a clue provided by Atiq Ahmed's advocate, the police sought an order for the attachment of the controversial land.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deepak Bhukar has submitted a detailed report to Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma seeking permission to attach the illegal assets of the mafia under the Gangster Act. "Once the report gets the required permission, the police will then swiftly take action to seize this land, estimated to be worth over Rs 12 crore," said the DCP.

The mafia's dodger had reportedly planned to sell this 23,447 square metres of land located in the Kathula area of Prayagraj for Rs 15 crore. However, their plan was foiled when the police conducted a raid and arrested the gangster's advocate, Vijay Mishra, on July 30. The investigation by the police revealed that gangster Atiq Ahmed forcefully took the land from 14 poor farmers. The properties were then registered in the names of his close associates after token payments were made to the farmers.

In connection with the mafia land deal, Zainab, wife of the late Khalid Azeem (Ashraf), was present in Lucknow to negotiate the deal worth Rs 15 crore, with support from her brother Saddam, a notorious criminal. The entire deal was allegedly managed by Atiq Ahmed's advocate Vijay Mishra. However, during the police operation, Vijay Mishra was apprehended, but a burqa-clad woman managed to escape from the scene.

The police authorities are working to find the identity of the woman and further details about her involvement in the case. The latest land issue is expected to be a significant blow to Atiq Ahmed's criminal network, as authorities continue their efforts to dismantle the mafia's illegal activities.

