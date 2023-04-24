Prayagraj The Prayagraj police and the Special Task Force STF has launched a massive search operation in Uttar Pradesh and other states for slain gangster Atiq Ahmed s wife Shaista Parveen Shaista is on the run ever since she along with her husband and others were named in the FIR related to the murder of Umesh Pal and his two security guards on February 24 Sources said a proposal is being prepared to increase the reward announced on her from Rs 50000 to one lakh Acting on a tip off that Shaista was hiding in Delhi for the last few days a police team reached the capital to nab her But so far police have not got any clue about Shaista s whereabouts Shaista did not even come after Atiq and his brother Ashraf s death Police have also started an intensive search operation for her along Ganga Kachar area on the Prayagraj and Kausambi borders Sources said police have deployed drones to keep a close watch on the movement in villages Two new pictures of Shaista have recently come to the surface It appears that these pictures may have been taken while she was absconding But it has been revealed that the photographs were taken before her son Asad s encounter When police and STF raided some locations Shaista had already escaped from there But after assessing the CCTV footage from those areas it was revealed that Shaista had gone there to take shelter and was also in contact with other people through phone Also Read SIT says three shooters who killed Atiq Ahmad brother Ashraf on live TV were on their own Police are also looking for Shaista in places frequented by Atiq s close relatives and gang members Sources said Shaista has been changing her hideouts frequently So despite all efforts of tracking her she manages to give police a slip In such a situation it is being contemplated to increase her bounty amount Sources said a letter will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh government to increase the reward on Shaista from Rs 50000 to one lakh Following which a recommendation will be made from the government level in this regard