POLICE SUB INSPECTOR KILLED IN ROAD CRASH IN NOIDA

Noida: A sub-inspector died and another suffered injuries here allegedly after a police vehicle was hit by a commercial pick-up truck in the early hours of Monday, officials said. The incident took place around 2 am at a road intersection in Sector 2, under Phase 1 police station limits, they said.

"The police jeep was hit by the pick-up truck which was being driven at a high speed and carelessly. Sub-inspector Vijay Ahlawat and sub-inspector Ram Kishore suffered injuries in the crash," a police spokesperson said. "The injured policemen were admitted to the private Kailash Hospital where sub-inspector Ram Kishore succumbed during treatment. He was aged 54," the spokesperson said.