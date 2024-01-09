POLICE OFFICIAL SPITS ON MCA STUDENT HIS SON MAKES HIM DRINK URINE 3 HELD

Kanpur: A police inspector employed in Uttar Pradesh, his son and six other aides are under scanner for allegedly tormenting an MCA student and also attempting to murder him on Monday night. The alleged torture by Dharmendra Yadav tantamounted to savagery unbecoming of a police official, who ganged up with his son and spat on the face of Ayush while his son Himanshu alias Sunny Yadav forced the victim to drink urine.

The incident took place near the Koparganj Railway tracks. The survivor registered a complaint following which Kalyanpur Police made three arrests in the case. However, the main culprit, Sunny is absconding.

The survivor has been identified as Ayush. According to sources, Shubham Sonkar, Nandu Dubey, Rishabh Chauhan, Rajat, Mohit, Ayush Mishra and the main accused Sunny forcefully made Ayush drink urine and attacked him with a stick. Inspector Yadav then spit on his face and made him lick his slippers. They later dragged him inside a car and drove to the railway tracks where they shot at him. The bullet flew past Ayush's ear and he was saved.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalyanpur, Abhishek Pandey said that Dharmendra Yadav and Nandu have been arrested while investigation is underway to nab the rest of them. Ayush, in his statement, said that the main accused Sunny had created a fake Instagram account in the name of a girl titled Divyanshi Pandey and had befriended him a month ago.

They often spoke and exchanged details on the social media platform. On the night of the attack, Sunny messaged Ayush from the fake ID asking him to meet near the lane behind Parade Doodh Bungalow. When Ayush reached there on his bike, thinking of meeting the girl, he was shocked to find Sunny present there along with his gang members.

The mob then attacked him ruthlessly and then attempted to murder him by shooting him near the railway tracks. Thereafter, they fled from the spot. Sunny since his arrest at the Kalyanpur Police Station has been threatening everyone claiming that no legal steps can be taken against him because he is the son of a senior policeman.