POLICE INSPECTOR THRASHED BY VILLAGERS SUSPENDED FOR MOLESTING GIRL IN AGRA

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In a shameful incident, a police inspector was thrashed by the villagers and later suspended from duty after he barged into a house in a village in Agra and allegedly molested a girl on Sunday night.

According to official sources, the police inspector identified as Sandeep Kumar posted at Barhan police station of Etmadpur has been visiting the village frequently for the last two months. On Sunday night, Kumar along with another policeman came to the village. When they both reached the girl's house, Kumar went inside and the other policeman returned.

The victim's parents who were sleeping in the adjacent room and neighbours rushed to help her after she raised a cry for help. They found an almost naked policeman trying to molest the girl. The villagers caught the policeman, tied him to a pole with a rope and started thrashing him up.

Even after the police reached the spot, the villagers refused to free him. It was only after police officials assured them of strict action against the inspector, that the villagers let him go.

ACP Etmadpur Saurabh Singh, Inspector Etmadpur Vijay Vikram Singh and other police personnel reached the spot on information. The accused policeman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Agra Police Commissioner Dr Pratinder Pal Singh said that the accused police inspector has been suspended. A case has been registered against him based on the complaint registered by the victim's family members.

The girl said that the policeman had been harassing her for the last two months. He used to threaten her with dire circumstances if she did not agree to his terms.

