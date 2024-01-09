Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): Magnifying rising cases of police negligence, the body of a 38-year-old unidentified youth found on the railway track near Mahera Gate on January 2 was handed over to claimants and cremated without investigation. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Friends Colony Police Station, taking responsibility for the lack of efficiency of the department has now handed over the case to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Circle Officer (CO).

According to the police, they found the mutilated body of a 38-year-old near the tracks on January 2. Nothing except Rs 35 was recovered from the youth's pocket. As the body could not be identified, the police transferred it to the mortuary for 72 hours for identification purpose.

On January 4, Deen Dayal, a resident of the Awas Vikas Colony, reported to the police station about his son Atul Kumar, who had been missing for the past two days. When the police showed him the unidentified body at the mortuary, Dayal claimed the body to be that of his son based on its clothes. Dayal also provided his son's Aadhaar card after which the body was handed over to him. As per reports, Dayal's family performed the last rites.

Meanwhile, on January 8, while searching for his missing son Satyaveer, father Roopram, brother Dharamveer and nephew Jeetu Rajput of the Ajitmal district reached the Friends Colony Police Station. The family claimed that the unidentified body found near the Mahera Gate was that of Satyaveer Rajput.

They informed the police that Satyaveer was mentally retarded and also suffered from seizures. He had come to his sister's house on January 1, from where he went missing. In this regard, a missing complaint was lodged at the Ajitmal Police Station following which photos were circulated on social media and newspapers to find him.

Within a few days, it was discovered that Satyaveer was hit by a train near the Friends Colony Police Station after which the family rushed to the Friends Colony Police Station. However, to their shock, the members learnt that someone named Deen Dayal had already cremated their son's body.