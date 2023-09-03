POLICE FILE CHARGESHEET IN GANGSTER SANJEEV JEEVA MURDER CASE SAY BADAN SINGH BADDO INVOLVED IN KILLING

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet in connection with the murder case of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva. Jeeva was shot dead on June 7 inside the premises of a court here.

Police sources said that the investigation has revealed that Vijay Yadav, who had come to the court disguised as a lawyer, murdered Jeeva on the instructions of Badan Singh Baddo. They added that Badan Singh Baddo had a dispute with Jeeva regarding supremacy and the duo had an old enimity.

Also read: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, close aide of Mukhtar Ansari, shot dead in Lucknow court

Police have filed a chargesheet under sections 302,307, 332, 353 and 7 Criminal Law Amendment Act and the relevant section of the Arms Act. They said that Baddo gave Rs 50 lakh to Vijay Yadav to eliminate Sanjeev Jeeva, who was a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari. According to the charge sheet, Badan Singh Baddo met shooter Vijay Yadav through one Aslam in Nepal. "There was a long-standing rivalry between Badan Singh Baddo and Sanjeev Jeeva. There was enmity between the two regarding recovery in Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand," the police sources said.

Jeeva was the co-accused in the 1997 Brahmadutt Dwivedi murder case. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Jeeva's murder.

Also read: 18 years back someone else was killed instead of Jeeva in Jaunpur shoot-out