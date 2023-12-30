PM's Ayodhya Visit

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Ayodhya for a one-day visit to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station and the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport visited a Ujjwala scheme beneficiary's house and drank tea at her place. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by the PM on May 1, 2016 to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

The woman, Meera Manjhi, was elated at the PM's visit as she was the 10 croreth person of the government scheme. She lives in the the Dalit Colony of Ramnagari with husband Suraj Manjhi, father-in-law Dhaniram Manjhi and mother-in-law. This programme of the Prime Minister was not fixed in his schedule. However, he reached the colony of Manjhi community where he was welcomed by a large number of people with garlands. The PM not only interacted with the residents, but also caressed the children.

The locality is dominated by the Manjhi and Nishad community, who are mostly engaged in fishing and boating in the Saryu river. The Manjhi's family was surprised to see the PM at their house and did everything to make him feel at home. The mother-in-law was on cloud nine after seeing the PM, who addressed her as 'Mata Ji' and enquired about her health.