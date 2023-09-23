Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting his home constituency Varanasi today where he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the multi-crore International Cricket Stadium today afternoon. Out of the total Rs 450 Cr project cost, the Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government has spent Rs 121 crores on land acquisition. The BCCI will spend Rs 330 crores on the stadium's construction of which the works will be taken up by the L&T company.

The magnificent international cricket stadium in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, will have a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators, according to a post of BJP4India on X, formerly Twitter. The Varanasi administration has been working on the planned development of the stadium surroundings for creating facilities for the development of commercial shopping centres, hotels, restaurants and so on.

The thematic architecture of this stadium is inspired by the rich heritage of Varanasi. The designs, which are inspired by the presiding deity of Varanasi, Lord Shiva, will include crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped floodlights, damru-shaped VIP lounge, ghat steps-based seating and bael leaf-shaped metallic sheets on the facade. To grace the occasion today, many former Indian cricket stars will descend on Varanasi.