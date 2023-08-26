Varanasi: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has once again hit the headlines but, for the wrong reasons. At an exhibition hosted by BHU, two photographs were displayed wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi was portrayed in the form of Gods namely Vishnu and Vishwakarma.

The pictures that went viral on the social media, sparked protests from a section of students and academicians of the campus. According to information, an art exhibition was organised at Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hall of BHU recently. The chief guest at the programme was Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari and state minister Dayashankar Mishra was also present on the occasion.

Suddenly, two photographs drew the attention of the audience and became a hot topic for discussion. Later, these photographs also went viral. In both the photographs, the faces of the Gods have been replaced by that of PM Modi. In one photograph, Lord Vishnu is seen with PM Modi's face and in the other, Lord Vishwanath's face is that of PM Modi.

Several students and academicians condemned the university for promoting the Prime Minister in the form of God. Rohit Rana, a student of BHU said the photographs prove that the ideology of RSS and BJP has nothing to do with Hindutva. "Both RSS and BJP are using Hindutva for gaining political advantage. How can a person who is alive be portrayed as a God? This can't be allowed. The RSS and BJP seems to be playing with our Gods," Rohit said.

Also Read: Chandrayaan 3: Point where Vikram lander landed will be known as 'Shivshakti', says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The academic circle has demanded the university authorities as well as the district administration to take cognizance of the matter and act against the organisers for displaying such photographs.