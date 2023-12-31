Ayodhya: During his daylong visit to Ayodhya on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped out of the security cordon several times to exchange greetings with the common people. The most unexpected instance was PM Modi's unscheduled visit to Meerapur, a Dalit colony of Ayodhya.

PM Modi drank tea at Dhaniram Manjhi's house in the Dalit colony and stayed here for about 15 minutes. He interacted with all the family members and spoke to Dhaniram Manjhi's daughter-in-law Meera for about five minutes.

Meera is the 10 croreth beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme. An excerpt of this five-minute conversation follows below.

PM Modi: Do you know why I have come to your house?

Meera: No

Modi: The fact is Meera, we have provided gas cylinders to 10 crore households in the country. So, I thought of meeting the 10 croreth person. My team told that the house is in Ayodhya and gave me your name. That's why I have come to meet your family.

Meera: It is very good that you came to my house. We are blessed.

Modi: What has been cooked in the new cylinder today?

Meera: Today we have prepared pulses, rice and vegetables. I have also prepared tea for you.

Modi: You have made tea! Then give me a cup.

Modi (taking a sip of tea): The tea has been prepared with a lot of milk. Which kind of milk do you get here?

Meera: Milk packet is available here.

Modi took the second step and said; You people drink very sweet tea.

Meera: Our tea becomes sweet, I don't know how.

Modi laughs.

Modi: Meera, what benefits have you received?

Meera: We got this house. Everything has happened by your grace.

Modi: Where did you live earlier?

Meera: Earlier we lived in a makeshift hut

Modi: Since when is there electricity in the house?

Meera: For three years.

Modi: How much is the electricity bill?

Meera: Sometimes the electricity bill is Rs 100 and sometimes Rs 200.

Modi: When did you get the gas cylinder?

Meera: We got gas yesterday.

Modi: Do you know how to use it?

Meera: Yes, I learned it just yesterday. Earlier we used to cook food on stove. Everyone in our locality cooked in gas and we were the only family without gas cylinder. Now we too have gas. It is all because of your kindness.

Modi: You will be benefitted now because a lot of time will be saved.

Meera: Yes, a lot of time is being saved. I will devote this time to my child.

Modi: Meera ji, do you work?

Meera: Yes, we sell flowers.