PM MODI TO VISIT VARANASI ON SUNDAY TO INAUGURATE VARIOUS DEVELOPMENTAL PROJECTS

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Varanasi from Dec 17 and 18 during which he will inaugurate developmental projects and lay foundation stones of others worth thousands of crores, sources said. It is learnt that PM Modi will inaugurate 23 completed projects besides lay the foundation of 14 new projects collectively worth nearly Rs 20000 crore.

Besides, the PM will also flag-off three trains, including second Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat and Banaras-Kanyakumaro Kashi Tamil Sangaman Express trains during his two-day visit. The PM will attend the 2nd edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam function. Among the other projects, PM Modi will gift railway safety claims to three states.

A center for railway safety claims is being prepared at Cantt railway station of Varanasi where along with Uttar Pradesh, people of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar will also be able to get railway security claims for which a regular bench of the tribunal will sit here. The bench will include two members, additional registrar, and assistant registrar.

According to the website of Indian Railways, the Railway Claims Tribunal (Railway Claims Tribunal) will hear cases against the railway administration in case of loss, destruction, damage, deterioration and non-delivery of goods and in case of injury or loss or death of a passenger in a railway accident. Under the Railway Claims Tribunal Act, 1987 (Act No. 54 of 1987), a claim can be made for loss, damage or decay of animals or goods handed over for carriage by the Railways.

After becoming MP from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started many schemes in Varanasi including temples, ghats, tourist places and multi-level parking for the city's traffic system.