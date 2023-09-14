PM MODI TO LAY FOUNDATION STONE OF INTERNATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM IN VARANASI ON SEPTEMBER 23

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on September 23, is all set to 'gift' the biggest cricket stadium in Uttar Pradesh to the city.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of this cricket stadium to be built at a cost of Rs 450 crore in Ganjari. Preparations are also being made for the arrival of many star cricketers at the foundation stone laying event of this stadium with a capacity of 30,000 crowd.

The BCCI, which has plans to organise this event in a grand manner, organised a meeting of its officials in the city. Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, who confirmed PM Modi's visit in connection with the event, said several projects ranging from Atal Housing to Cricket Stadium and others will be unveiled by the PM.

"We are happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift the people of Varanasi projects worth Rs 1600 crore including the cricket stadium to be built at a cost of Rs 400 crore. He will inaugurate 16 Atal Residential Schools to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 1,200 crore," Sharma said.

Prime Minister Modi will also interact with 40 out of 80 children taking admission in this Atal Awas. Officials said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the schemes at the district level. Projects include the High Dependency Unit in Pandit Deendayal Hospital, Drug Warehouse in Shivpur, Phulwaria Four Lane, a Women's Shelter Home in Ramnagar and houses in the area on Varuna.

Projects including house pipeline connections have been completed. Its list has also been sent to the PMO, but no confirmation has come from the PMO as to whether these schemes will be included in it or not.