PM MODI TO INAUGURATE NEW AIRPORT AYODHYA DHAM RAILWAY STATION ON DEC 30

Ayodhya: The newly-renamed Ayodhya Dham Junction is all decked up. The entire complex has been decorated with indigenous and foreign flowers ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival at Ayodhya's Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport on Saturday noon. According to sources, the PM is all set to inaugurate the Ayodhya airport and the new railway junction building. He will also flag off the Amrit Bharat Express and the new Vande Bharat Express from Ayodhya to Anand Vihar Terminus from Ayodhya Dham Junction.

In the meantime, five other Vande Bharat trains will be flagged off from other cities in the country through video conferencing. Meanwhile, the entire complex is air-conditioned and the facility of an automatic staircase is also available to passengers to reach the first floor. In addition, an air-conditioned waiting hall, modern toilets, an air-conditioned reservation counter, better food facilities, and better seating space have been provided to the passengers. The station is illuminated with colourful lights, while on one side, the entire Ayodhya is getting ready to welcome the Prime Minister. At the same time, special arrangements are being made at Ayodhya Dham Junction.